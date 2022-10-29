More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 43; mainly clear with another nice weekend day ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
US storm survivors: We need money faster, less red tape
Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation's disaster aid system is broken and that they want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape.
Afternoon forecast: Warm, sunny; high 67
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 29
Morning forecast: Warm, sunny; high 66
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 29
50 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines
Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 50 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide laden with rocks, trees and debris, officials said Saturday.