World
13 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall
Now a tropical depression, former Hurricane Julia drenched Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains Monday after it reemerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua.
Nation
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian's onslaught, and Brenda Palmer's place is among them. By the government's count, she and her husband Ralph are part of a success story.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and warm, high 70
It's sunglasses-weather this Monday afternoon. But keep an eye on the skies Tuesday when severe thunderstorms are possible.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, mild; high 70
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 10
Nation
'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind
With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger's house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.