Nation
Tornado devastates Iowa town, killing multiple people as powerful storms rip through Midwest
Multiple people died Tuesday and at least a dozen were injured when a powerful tornado tore through a small Iowa town, carving a bleak landscape of destroyed homes and businesses, shredded trees, smashed cars, and widely strewn debris.
World
Weather forecasters warn Pakistanis to stay indoors ahead of new heat wave
Authorities in Pakistan on Tuesday urged people to stay indoors as the country is hit by an extreme heat wave that threatens to bring dangerously high temperatures and yet another round of glacial-driven floods.
Nation
Head of FEMA tours deadly storm damage in Houston area as more residents get power back
As the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the Houston area on Tuesday to assess the damage from last week's deadly storms, local officials reassured residents still without power that their lights would be back on and they could soon begin rebuilding their lives.
Nation
Hawaii officials stress preparedness despite below-normal central Pacific hurricane season outlook
This year's hurricane season for waters around Hawaii will likely be ''below normal'' with one to four tropical cyclones across the central Pacific region, forecasters said Tuesday.
Nation
Heavy equipment, snow shovels used to clean up hail piled knee-deep in small Colorado city
Residents in a small city in northeastern Colorado were cleaning up Tuesday after hail the size of baseballs and golf balls pounded the community, with heavy construction equipment and snow shovels used to clear ice that piled up knee-deep the night before.