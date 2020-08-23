More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Steamy and 90
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny; high near 90
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
White House Rose Garden ready for spotlight, first lady's speech
Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night from the garden, which has a new look after three weeks of work.
Politics
White House committed to backing U.S. Postal Service
The president's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, addressed reporters after meeting with some lawmakers as Democrats move to pass $25 billion rescue for the post office.
Politics
Pelosi: Ignore Trump, House debates postal funds
It came as the House was meeting for a rare Saturday session over mail delivery disruptions.