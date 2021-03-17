More from Star Tribune
Vikings receiver Chad Beebe returning on one-year deal
The Vikings retained a second free agent on Wednesday when agreeing to terms with receiver Chad Beebe on a one-year deal.
Chief Arradondo says reopening of 38th & Chicago 'forthcoming'
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said his department would be partnering with state and federal partners to increase law enforcement and protection of criminal activity in and around George Floyd Square and that the timeline for "reopening" the intersection would no longer be dependent on the Chauvin trial.
Gophers Basketball
Gophers freshman Mashburn enters NCAA transfer portal
Jamal Mashburn Jr., the top recruit Richard Pitino's 2020 class, averaged 8.2 points in 22.7 minutes and played in all 29 games this season, including starting the last eight games.
Nation
Police investigate suspect's motive in Atlanta-area killings
A white gunman was charged Wednesday with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors in an attack that sent terror through the Asian American community that's increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic.
Business
IRS will delay tax filing due date until May 17
Americans will be getting extra time to prepare their taxes. The Internal Revenue Service says it's delaying the traditional tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17.