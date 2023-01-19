More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow tapers off tonight, high 31
We could see up to another inch this afternoon but snow is expected to taper off Thursday evening. Things should stay fairly dry this weekend.
World
Serbian TV: 2 missing as rains cause flooding in southwest
Emergency teams in Serbia Thursday were searching for two people swept away by a swollen river in a southwestern town as floods led to evacuations and emergency measures, state RTS television reported.
Weather
Snow fouls morning commute; afternoon drive should be better
The Twin Cities area will see 2 to 4 inches but southern Minnesota will pick up 5 to 8 inches, the National Weather Service said.
Nation
Warming to make California downpours even wetter, study says
As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow winds down; high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 19