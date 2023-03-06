More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Snow tapers off, high 38
Our winter weather advisory has expired and snow should taper off this afternoon for the Twin Cities. Watch for more snow later this week.
Morning forecast: Lingering snow showers, then melting; high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, March 6
Up to 6 inches of snow overnight, with more snow later this week
Icy roads are possible for Monday morning's commute.
Snow has been a no-show for some traditionally wintry cities
Growing up in New England, Leah Ofsevit's most cherished childhood memories were blanketed in snow. She remembers running barefoot outside with her brother at the first sign of it, building snowmen and ice castles most winters, strapping on skis as a toddler.
Paul Douglas
Winter Weather Advisory Through Midday Monday - Additional Snow Second Half Of The Week
2-5" of wet, slushy snow is expected across central & southern Minnesota and along the North Shore Sunday Night into Monday, causing issues for the Monday morning commute. More snow is expected for the second half of the week. - D.J. Kayser