Local
Weather
Nation
Damp Jersey Shore town ponders a fix for 'sunny day' floods
An elite but often-underwater beach town at the Jersey Shore is looking for its own solutions to back bay flooding, deciding it can't wait for state and federal officials to agree on a fix.
Weather
Weather
Cosmetic Snowfall Likely Later Today
PM Saturday's clipper will fall somewhere between nuisance and plowable, with an inch south metro and as much as 3" north metro. Heaviest amounts should fall north of I-94, but there's a good chance most of us will awake to snow covered lawns Sunday morning. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson