More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow chance this week, high 28
While northern Minnesota may be in for a few inches of snow, the southern half of the state will see a few flurries at most over the next couple of days.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, high 28; freezing rain along Iowa border
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 5
World
Search for Johannesburg worshippers swept by flood; 14 dead
The death toll from the tragic flash flood that swept away members of a church congregation along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg has risen from nine to 14, officials have confirmed.
World
Indonesia's Mt. Semeru eruption buries homes, damages bridge
Improved weather conditions Monday allowed rescuers to resume evacuation efforts and a search for possible victims after the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island erupted, triggered by monsoon rains.
World
Indonesia's Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption
Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption.