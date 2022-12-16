More from Star Tribune
Metro snowfall short of a half-foot; Arrowhead gets 2 feet+
The North Shore and Iron Range tallied the deepest amounts. Subzero weather is just around the corner.
Nation
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England.
Weather
Snow emergencies in effect in Minneapolis, St. Paul
Numerous suburbs also called snow emergencies as a winter weather advisory remained in effect until 9 p.m. for the Twin Cities and much of central Minnesota.