World
Increasingly popular 'parametric insurance' helps farmers and others hit hard by extreme weather
Joemar Flores, a spindly 28-year-old, gestured across his family's farmland, nestled between a steep hill and a river, and expressed gratitude for the rice paddies in the distance.
Weather
Warm sunshine today but two waves of T-storms Saturday, a few storms may be severe
Today will be the second day in a row of dry weather! Watch for T-storms Saturday, a few may be severe. Sunday appears to be the drier, sunnier day
Nation
Vermonters, pummeled by floods exactly a year apart, begin another cleanup
Owen Bradley has been listening to the flow of the Great Brook outside his historic brick house in Vermont for nearly 40 years. But the sound changed this week as raging waters inched closer, building to a torrent that tore through the back of the building, ripped off the decks and ravaged a nearby apartment building.
Nation
Wildfire risk rises as Western states dry out amid protracted heat wave
Authorities in Western states warned of the rising risk of wildfires amid a protracted heat wave that has dried out the landscape while setting temperature records and putting lives at risk. Forecasters, meanwhile, said Thursday that some relief was due by the weekend.
Nation
A second person has died in Vermont flooding from Hurricane Beryl's remnants, officials say
A second person has died in Vermont in the flooding from Hurricane Beryl's remnants, officials said Thursday.