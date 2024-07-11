More from Star Tribune
Local Tolkkinen: Renting a place up north for a week? A primer on being a good guest in lake country
Nation
Disaster revisits Vermont as Beryl's remnants flood the state a year after catastrophic rainfall
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl dumped heavy rain on Vermont, causing flooding that washed away an apartment building, knocked out bridges and cut off towns, and retraumatized a state still recovering from catastrophic flooding that hit a year ago to the day. At least one person died.
World
'It's hell outside': Sizzling heat wave in parts of southern and central Europe prompts alerts
Weather alerts, forest fires, melting pavement in cities: A sizzling heat wave has sent temperatures in parts of central and southern Europe soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places.
Weather
Warm, sunny and dry today and Friday with a risk of wildfire smoke
Beautiful summer weather is likely today and Friday with very light winds and mid 80s, but wildfire smoke will be more noticeable
Business
Insurers hike rates as extreme storms like Beryl proliferate, bringing forecasts for fatter profits
Destructive storms like Hurricane Beryl that knocked out power to 3 million homes and businesses in Texas are growing more frequent and intense, and insurers are jacking up rates in response.
World
South Africa's Cape Town is hit by more storms, with 4,500 people displaced by floods and damage
The South African city of Cape Town and surrounding areas were hit by more storms Thursday that ripped roofs off houses and caused widespread flooding, forcing at least 4,500 people out of their homes and damaging at least 15,000 structures, authorities said. The devastating weather began a week ago.