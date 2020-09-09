More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Foggy start, then sunny and warmer; high 60
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Video shows massive flames, smoke plumes in Oregon
Deadly windblown wildfires raging across the Pacific Northwest destroyed hundreds of homes in Oregon, the governor said.
Nation
Experts fear worse climate disasters in future
Freak natural disasters, most with what scientists say likely have some kind of climate change connection, seem to be everywhere.
Coronavirus
Trump: 'I don't want to create panic' over COVID
President Donald Trump defended his remarks and actions regarding the coronavirus threat, insisting he didn't "want people to be frightened."
Coronavirus
Pick-up hockey players in Edina strap on their skates again
Braemar Arena begin to offer adult open hockey on Wednesday after postponing the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.