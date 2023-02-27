More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Rain ends, high 37
The Twin Cities should see the last of Monday's rain by early afternoon. Watch out for icy spots on the road for your commute home.
Nation
Winds shred Southern Plains; California to see more snow
Parts of the Southern Plains counted the injured and surveyed the damage Monday after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through, while some Michigan residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week's ice storm.
Nation
EXPLAINER: Windstorm was likely a derecho. What is that?
A long line of quick-moving thunderstorms that produced a swath of damaging wind gusts across northern Texas and Oklahoma late Sunday likely qualified the event as a derecho, although that's not an official designation, said Nolan Meister, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Traffic
Freezing rain leads to slick commute in the Twin Cities
A multicar pileup led to the closure of the ramp from northbound Hwy. 100 to eastbound I-394.
Weather
Morning forecast: Freezing rain early, then just rain; high 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Feb. 27