World
Winter arrives in Northern Europe, with dangerous roads in Germany and record lows in Scandinavia
Winter's early onset has brought heavy snowfall and icy roads to Northern Europe, creating disruptions and dangerous driving conditions, with German media reporting Tuesday at least two deaths and children stuck overnight in a school.
Nation
Storm closes schools in Cleveland, brings lake-effect snow into Pennsylvania and New York
An early blast of cold and snow shut down shut down schools in Cleveland and other areas Tuesday and the blanket of snow made driving on heavily traveled Interstate 90 in northern Ohio treacherous.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Possible flurries, high 29
It's looking like a cold and dry week ahead.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold start, high 30
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 28
Nation
Tornadoes forecast in the Black Sea region as storm reportedly impacts Russian military operations
Tornadoes were forecast for the Black Sea region on Tuesday, a day after a storm that left more than 2 million people without electricity in Crimea, Russia and Ukraine. A think tank said that the weather also impacted Russian military operations.