More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
World
3 new crew members reach International Space Station
A trio of space travelers successfully reached the International Space Station on Wednesday.
Politics
Sen. Graham on Barrett: 'She's going to the court'
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett returned to Capitol Hill for a third day of confirmation hearings Wednesday, called "unashamedly pro-life" by her Republican Senate champion with Democrats running out of time to stop her quick confirmation.
Politics
Barrett will keep 'open mind' on cameras in court
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett says she'll "certainly keep an open mind" on allowing cameras to broadcast proceedings of the high court.
Politics
Sen. Durbin: 'Orange cloud' hangs over Barrett's nomination
The Illinois Democrat didn't specifically say whether he meant President Donald Trump in Barrett's confirmation hearing Wednesday.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 64
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast