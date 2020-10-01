More from Star Tribune
Local
3 horses dead after trailer rolls on I-35E in downtown St. Paul
The freeway has reopened but crashes in the traffic backup added to the misery for morning commuters.
National
'I was sad. It was sad': Voters bemoan nasty presidential debate
Donald Trump and Joe Biden debated. Americans cringed.
Duluth
Trump supporter attacks WCCO journalist near Duluth rally
The journalist was not hurt, and the incident was reported to police.
Variety
Motive sought after Milwaukee funeral home shooting wounds 7
Police in Milwaukee were working to determine a motive for a shooting outside a funeral home that left seven people wounded during a violent day in the city.
National
Man fatally shot by police in St. Cloud was fugitive
The man fatally shot by police in St. Cloud this week has been identified as a 27-year-old fugitive.