Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 38
It'll be breezy but mild the rest of Thursday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 30
World
UN weather agency says 2023 is the hottest year on record, warns of further climate extremes ahead
The U.N. weather agency said Thursday that 2023 is all but certain to be the hottest year on record, and warning of worrying trends that suggest increasing floods, wildfires, glacier melt, and heat waves in the future.
World
A look at what to expect as latest UN climate talks get under way in oil-rich UAE
The Middle East plays host to its second straight U.N. climate conference over the next two weeks, with countries hoping to agree on new ways to keep the planet from heating too much by the end of the century. Distractions abound, most notably war between Israel and Hamas.
Nation
Maui officials on standby to stop heavy rains from sending ash into storm drains
Maui officials were on standby Wednesday to prevent ash from August's deadly wildfire in Lahaina from flowing into storm drains after forecasters said a winter storm could bring heavy rain and strong winds to the island.