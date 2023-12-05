More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 36
Last night's snow might be the last we see for a while.
Memorials to victims of Maine's deadliest mass shooting to be displayed at museum
Volunteers and city workers on Tuesday removed mementos, signs and other items that accumulated at the sites of the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history, reflecting a change in season and a new chapter in the area's recovery.
Heavy rains leave at least 12 dead before storm Michaung makes landfall on India's southeast coast
Twelve people died in the downpour before Tropical Storm Michaung made landfall along India's southeast coast Tuesday, bringing further torrential rains and strong winds, officials said.
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 36
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 5
Freezing rain causes accidents that leave 3 dead in Germany while Munich airport resumes flights
Freezing rain and cold weather buffeting Germany were blamed for traffic accidents that left three dead on Tuesday while Munich Airport temporarily suspended flights.