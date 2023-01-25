More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Light to moderate snow, high 30
Our light dusting continues Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.
Nation
Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas
A winter storm that brought severe weather to the Gulf Coast and wintry precipitation to the north was headed east Wednesday, a day after tornadoes caused widespread damage in the Houston area and injured three people in Louisiana.
Weather
Brrr: Long cold snap to overtake Minnesota
The mercury will drop into negative territory by Saturday morning in the Twin Cities.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow showers, high 30
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Paul Douglas
Minor snow and then some serious cold
A light snow coating Wednesday gives way to a more robust clipper system Thursday night. An inch or two of snow will be possible AM Friday with blustery PM winds and falling temps. It'll be plenty cold this weekend with subzero wind chill values. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson