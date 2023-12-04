More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Light snow possible, high 37
It'll be mostly cloudy with a chance for some snow in the Twin Cities, but it's likely just a dusting.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 4
Business
Heavy snowfall hits Moscow as Russian media report disruption on roads and at airports
Heavy snowfall has hit the Russian capital, disrupting traffic on roads and flights in and out of three Moscow airports, officials and media reported on Monday.
World
Heavy rains lash India's southern and eastern coasts as a powerful storm closes in
Heavy rains and strong winds pelted India's southern and eastern coastlines on Monday and states were put on high alert after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a powerful storm, authorities said.
World
Heavy snow in northern England causes havoc on highways and knocks out power
Heavy snow in northern England forced motorists to seek shelter or spend the night in their cars and knocked out power to more than 2,500 customers, officials said Sunday.