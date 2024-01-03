More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Light snow possible, high 31
Temperatures remain above average this week.
World
Extreme cold grips Nordic countries as floods hit western Europe
Europe experienced stark weather contrasts on Wednesday, with extreme cold and snowstorms disrupting transportation and closing schools in Scandinavia while strong winds and heavy rain in western Europe caused flooding and at least one death.
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy, with a high of 31
A cooldown is on the way next week.
Variety
Sure, it might be cold and dark, but traveling to wintry places can be magical
Planning a trip this winter? Yes, it's tempting to look for sunny spots where you can lie on a beach or play golf. But some of my favorite winter vacations have been to northerly destinations at their coldest, darkest times of year.
Paul Douglas
Quiet This Week, Then Colder And Snowier
30s into Sunday but we cool off into the 20s next week (average), maybe teens late next week with nights in single digits. Each successive burp of chilly air will be preceded by a little snow. A coating to an inch Saturday, maybe a few inches next Monday? Enough to whiten lawns and fields. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson