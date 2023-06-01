More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 89; humid with increasing clouds and chance of storms
It's a summery day for the first day of meteorological summer, with more heat and chances for storms the next few days.
World
Government body warns of increased health threats from climate change in Germany
Germany's disease control agency warned Thursday that rising temperatures due to global warming will increase the likelihood of heat stroke, vector-borne illnesses and other health risks in the country.
Nation
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is now underway. Here's what to know.
It's time for residents along the southeastern U.S. coastlines to make sure their storm plans are in place as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Thursday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot, steamy; high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, June 1
World
Argentine meteorologist becomes first female head of UN weather agency
A leading Argentine meteorologist has been elected as the first female head of the United Nations weather agency.