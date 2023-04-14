More from Star Tribune
Nation
Florida floods: Airport reopens as residents clean up mess
Fort Lauderdale's airport reopened Friday morning, two days after an unprecedented deluge left planes and travelers stranded, as residents in the city's hardest hit neighborhoods began the slow process of cleaning up the mess left behind.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 82, breezy with a mix of sun and clouds
It'll be summery again, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later Friday and early Saturday, and much cooler weather on the way and a possibility of snow Sunday.
Nation
Here's why downpour in Florida just wouldn't stop
In some ways, it was the Florida Man of storms – not quite knowing when to say when.
Weather
Morning forecast: Another warm one, high 82; cooler this weekend
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, April 14
Nation
South Floridians mop up, recall fear after historic deluge
The water was rising around her car, and Amanda Valentine thought she was going to die. She had just gotten a warning on her phone about flash flooding, and now it was all around her.