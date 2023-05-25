More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 75; sunny to mostly sunny and breezy
Air quality is good, with gusty winds. There's some warm and sunny weather ahead, with a slight chance of rain Monday.
Nation
How busy will Atlantic hurricane season be? Depends on who wins unusual battle of climatic titans
Two clashing climatic behemoths, one natural and one with human fingerprints, will square off this summer to determine how quiet or chaotic the Atlantic hurricane season will be.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 74
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, May 25
Business
California unlikely to run short of electricity this summer thanks to storms, new power sources
California regulators say the state is unlikely to experience electricity shortages this summer after securing new power sources and a wet winter that filled the state's reservoirs enough to restart hydroelectric power plants that were dormant during the drought.
Paul Douglas
A Perfect Memorial Day Weekend Shaping Up
The next best chance of a free lawn and garden watering doesn't arrive until sometime next week when the ridge of high pressure breaks down. Until then, enjoy this prelude to the Dog Days of summer with hazy sunshine at times. It's about as good as it gets! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson