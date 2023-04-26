More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 58; increasing clouds
Early sun will give way to increasing clouds later this afternoon. Winds will increase overnight, with a chance of rain and storms Thursday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Increasing clouds, high 58
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, April 26
Paul Douglas
Try To Avoid A Freak April Sunburn
Clouds increase today with a few showers, even a rumble of thunder Thursday, as temperatures rise into the 60s. A huge storm stalling over Michigan will keep windblown rain showers in the forecast this weekend, but dreary highs in the 40s give way to 50s and 60s next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
As epic snow melts, a California community braces for floods
Ron Caetano is packed and ready to go. His family photos and valuables are in the trailer and he's put food in carry totes. He moved the rabbits and chickens and their automatic feeders to higher ground.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 33 and clear, with precip in days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.