Politics Publisher Steve Grove maintained occasional contact with Walz chief of staff, former colleague
World
Heat wave in Greece halts visits to Acropolis as drones with thermal cameras monitor temperatures
Authorities in Athens announced the closure of the Acropolis for five hours on Wednesday due to heat wave temperatures that also shut many schools.
Weather
Several waves of strong to severe thunderstorms impacting Minnesota today
Today may be one of the wettest days of summer with multiple bands of heavy T-storms, some severe
Business
Heavy snows and drought of deadly 'dzud' kill more than 7 million head of livestock in Mongolia
An extreme weather phenomenon known as the dzud has killed more than 7.1 million animals in Mongolia this year, more than a tenth of the country's entire livestock holdings, endangering herders' livelihoods and way of life.
Weather
Skies clear today but significant severe T-storm threat returns for Wednesday
Skies clear today with no atmospheric fireworks but I do expect watches and warnings on Wednesday as warmer, stickier air flows into Minnesota
Paul Douglas
Significant risk of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday
Strong instability, wind shear and low-level moisture will combine to create a ripe environment for spinning "supercell" thunderstorms capable of large hail and isolated tornadoes.