Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 49, cloudy with snow on the way
Snow will move across the state overnight, with an inch expected in the Twin Cities area by Saturday night.
Weather
Morning forecast: Another warm one, high 49
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 8
Nation
Drought vs deluge: Florida's unusual rainfall totals either too little or too much on each coast
In Florida, this year has been a tale of two states as far as rainfall totals, with the southeast coast deluged by sometimes-record rainfall and much of the Gulf of Mexico coast facing a drought.
Weather
All of Minnesota is bathed in sunny wintertime warmup, but did Twin Cities set a record?
Even Moorhead got into the act and reached 59 by early afternoon Thursday.
Paul Douglas
Record High Possible Friday Before A Saturday Burst Of Snow
Highs will near records once again Friday in the metro with more clouds than sunshine and blustery southwest winds. That's ahead of a system that'll bring up to an inch of snow across the state Friday Night into Saturday. - D.J. Kayser