Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 37; winter weather alerts in northern Minnesota
Winter weather alerts in northern Minnesota include a blizzard warning and a winter storm warning. The Twin Cities area could get freezing drizzle and flurries. It feels like winter, but there's a big warmup on the way.
Nation
Severe storms including hail, tornadoes hit Midwest, South
People still sorting through the wreckage of their homes after a weekend of deadly weather braced for another wave of strong storms that began rolling into parts of the Midwest and South on Tuesday evening. At least one tornado was confirmed Tuesday night, and officials warned residents to have shelter ready before going to sleep.
Paul Douglas
Some Of The Last Gasps Of Winter? Snow Showers Today, But 60s This Weekend & Next Week
Snow showers will linger across the region (especially northern Minnesota) today, but could it be one of the last gasps of winter? 60s are in the forecast for the weekend and next week... maybe even a shot at 70F! - D.J. Kayser