Nation
California prepares for flooding; Midwest hit with snow, ice
A major winter storm approached California on Wednesday causing crews to rush to clear storm drains in preparation for flooding and strong winds, as parts of the Midwest dealt with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South recovered from strong overnight storms.
Local
Two-part snowstorm snarls roads, plans — and isn't done yet
A winter weather advisory for 2 to 5 inches of snow remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the southern half of Minnesota. St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared snow emergencies.
Local
3 passengers hurt when bus overturns on snowy interstate in Lino Lakes
The Jefferson Lines wreck occurred shortly after 8:20 p.m. on I-35E.
Business
Bosnian ski resorts suffer as Europe sees record warm winter
The new year's festivities are over in Bosnia, and visitors to the country's winter resorts are packing to go home. Spring-like temperatures have left little or no snow on the mountains, and it's unclear when the next visitors will arrive.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 33; winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.
We'll get up to an additional 5 inches of snow, with temperatures hovering near freezing. Colder and drier weather is on the way.