Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
Nation
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
The start of a winter storm with heavy, wet snow caused a plane to slide off a taxiway and led to hundreds of school closings, canceled flights and thousands of power outages in parts of the Northeast on Tuesday.
Nation
New atmospheric river pushes into swamped California
Steady rain fell Tuesday from California's latest atmospheric river storm fell as truckloads of rocks were brought to a broken river levee that unleashed floodwaters into central coast farmland and small agricultural communities.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 33; lots of sun
A trace of snow Monday brought our total to 80.3 inches, the eighth snowiest winter so far. We'll get increasing winds this afternoon, with some warmer air and precipitation midweek.
World
Hundreds dead as Cyclone Freddy wrecks Malawi, Mozambique
The devastating Tropical Cyclone Freddy which has ripped through southern Africa in a rare second landfall has killed at least 216 people in Malawi and Mozambique since Saturday night, with the death toll expected to rise.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, cool; high 33
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, March 14