Business Ramstad: Outgoing Carlson School dean wonders where all the American Ph.D. students have gone
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
Afternoon forecast: High of 28, mostly cloudy
It'll feel like it's in the teens, but we may see some peeks of sun. There will be patchy fog again overnight, but Sunday will be sunnier and cooler, with a chance of precipitation midweek.
Morning forecast: High 28, patchy fog and breezy
Fog will gradually clear, but we'll still see some cloud cover and breezy conditions. Sunday will be sunnier and cooler, with chances of precipitation next week.
World
Sections of Balkan river become floating garbage dump
Tons of waste dumped in poorly regulated riverside landfills or directly into the waterways that flow across three countries end up accumulating behind a trash barrier in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia during the wet weather of winter and early spring.
Business
In soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance
On Sunday morning, Kyle Starks woke up to floodwaters that reached the door of his Jeep after yet another heavy rain storm drenched California. Emergency crews showed up with boats to float Starks and other residents of his rural mobile home park in Acampo to safety.
Paul Douglas
Gloomy, Cloudy Weekend - This Winter Is Climbing Up The Snow Ranks
A couple light chances of snow exist next week, otherwise the forecast features at least 50 different shades of gray as I run out of ways to say "cloudy skies". Mainly seasonable highs are expected before we turn cooler by next weekend. - D.J. Kayser