More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold and cloudy, high of 43
It's a chilly start to the week and getting colder. Grab your fall jacket and expect cloudy, windy conditions. Highs in the high 30s to mid-40s around the state.
Paul Douglas
Another Blast Of Cooler Air Moves In Sunday
Hope you enjoyed the nicer day of the weekend on Saturday, as we'll be cloudy, cooler, and windy again on Sunday with the cool blast lasting through early in the week. I can't rule out an isolated rain/snow shower in the metro, but better chances exist up north. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 38; clouds with cooler weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Some flooding, 1 death as Karl dissipates in south Mexico
The remnants of Tropical Storm Karl dissipated Saturday along Mexico's southern Gulf coast as heavy rains caused some rivers and streams to flood and at least one person dead.
Business
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian's fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway.