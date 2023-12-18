More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights and flooding roads
A storm barreled up the East Coast on Monday, flooding roads and downing trees in the Northeast, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, and forcing flight cancelations and school closures.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and cold, high 25
Even though it's sunny temperatures remain low on Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Windy, cold; high 25
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 18
World
More than 300 rescued from floodwaters in northeast Australia
More than 300 people were rescued overnight from floodwaters in northeast Australia, with dozens of residents clinging to roofs, officials said on Monday.
Paul Douglas
Chilly, Sunny Monday - Warming Back Up Later This Week
You'll wake up to a fresh coating of snow Monday morning, so there could be trouble spots for the morning commute. Highs will be around average in the mid-20s Monday - but they'll only stick around for a day with 30s and 40s returning for the rest of the week. - D.J. Kayser