Afternoon forecast: High of -2, light snow tonight in southern Minnesota
It's the seventh consecutive day with a high below 10 degrees.
World
Arctic blast puts Europe's homeless, travelers in peril
Aid workers are warning that the sharp drop in temperatures across parts of northern Europe this month has put homeless people at serious risk.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 2 below; frigid weekend ahead
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Feb. 12
World
Tornado hits Turkish town, injuring 16 people
A small tornado struck a town on Turkey's Aegean coast, leaving a path of destruction and injuring 16 people, officials and reports said Friday.
World
Woman gives birth outdoors in freezing temps in Germany
A homeless woman gave birth outdoors in temperatures well below freezing early Friday in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg, authorities said.