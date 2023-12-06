More from Star Tribune
Nation
2 bodies found in creeks as atmospheric river drops record-breaking rain in Pacific Northwest
Authorities in Oregon were investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in creeks this week as an atmospheric river brought heavy rain, flooding and unseasonably warm temperatures to the Pacific Northwest.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: December warm up, high 44
Things stay unseasonably warm Wednesday and into the weekend.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, high 44
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 6
Nation
Atmospheric river soaks Pacific Northwest with record-breaking rain and unusually warm temperatures
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people from flooded areas on Tuesday as an atmospheric river brought heavy rain, flooding and unseasonably warm temperatures to the Pacific Northwest.
Paul Douglas
Old Man Winter Retreats Once Again
A string of 40s arrives today, with a shot at 50F tomorrow. Too nice to work. Time to peel off at least one layer of clothing. A surge of seasonably chilly air spins up a storm to our south, possibly brushing far southeast Minnesota with light snow this weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson