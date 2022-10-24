More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Minnesota street projects often are funded by hefty assessments. But is that fair or legal?
St. Cloud Minnesota street projects often are funded by hefty assessments. But is that fair or legal?
St. Cloud Minnesota street projects often are funded by hefty assessments. But is that fair or legal?
St. Cloud Minnesota street projects often are funded by hefty assessments. But is that fair or legal?
Politics
A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida
Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation's premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and population shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cooler weather, rain chance this evening
Things will be noticeably cooler Monday compared to this weekend. There may be a few more showers this afternoon and evening along with wind gusts. High of 69.
World
Tropical storm quickly approaching Bangladesh's coast
Authorities in Bangladesh were evacuating hundreds of thousands of people across its vast coastal region on Monday as a tropical storm quickly approached amid fears of extensive damage.
Business
Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight
Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.