Afternoon forecast: Cold, snow and wind
The Twin Cities is getting a light dusting of snow Sunday. It is possible some of the precipitation will stick to roads so be mindful while traveling.
Morning forecast: Cold and snowy, high 37
It'll be a cold and windy Sunday. Expect to see snow throughout the day.
More snow on the way, with a range of 1 to 5 inches
1"-5" of snow expected in Twin Cities Sunday night, much of rest of Minnesota could see measurable snow. Meteorologists swear it will melt quickly.
Paul Douglas
Say It Ain't Snow... Colder and Very Windy
Slushy snow accumulations and wind gusts up to 40mph won't be for the faint of heart today. Unsettled weather continues into next week with more rain and snow possible. Check the blog for more updates. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 34; periods of rain, snow mixed with little or no accumulation; breezy late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.