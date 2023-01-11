More from Star Tribune
Cloudy And Cooler Thursday - Quiet Through The Weekend
While clouds will stick around on Thursday, the warmer weather won't - only 20s for highs are expected in the metro. Warmer weather (30s) returns for the weekend with quiet conditions. Next week could be more active depending on how close systems get to home. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 23; low clouds with a cooldown and clearer skies ahead
The latest weather outlook for the Twin Cities and region.
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out
Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although thunderstorms led a new atmospheric river into the northern half of the state.
Bus service resumes, but icy conditions persist in Twin Cities
Conditions on metro area roads remained slick even after freezing rain moved out. The State Patrol responded to 82 crashes and 85 spin outs Wednesday morning.
Afternoon forecast: High of 32; foggy, cloudy and slippery
Winter weather advisories have expired, but surfaces are likely to remain icy. An air quality alert remains in effect until 6 p.m. Colder temps are on the way.