Afternoon forecast: Cold, mostly snow-free week
Things remain chilly on Monday. We likely won't see any more significant snowfall this week.
Heavy rains in the Balkans cause flooding, killing 6 people
Torrential rains in the Balkans over the past two days led to floods that killed at least six people, prompted widespread evacuations and caused significant damage, authorities said Monday.
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm
President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow in western and northern New York, the White House announced Monday.
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov, 21
Paul Douglas
Very Few Travel Concerns This Holiday Week Locally
Our long stretch of days with snow is in the rear-view mirror, and the snow on the ground could be doing the same with highs in the 30s this week - even nearing 40F late in the week. No big travel concerns locally - just a light rain/snow chance (mainly across northern Minnesota) Wednesday Night into early Thanksgiving Day. - D.J. Kayser