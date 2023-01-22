More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Cold and foggy, high 22
Patchy freezing fog possible this afternoon, so make sure you take it slow as you travel. Watch for snow by Wednesday.
Morning forecast: Cold with patchy fog, high 22
Be careful if you're traveling this morning as the Twin Cities may be experiencing some patchy fog and slick roads. Snow possible by mid-week.
Quiet Next Several Days. Trending Colder Late Week
Quiet weather continues next several days with cloudier skies and milder temps. We could see a few flakes and flurries later in the week with much colder temperatures moving in by next weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Bitter cold continues in Southwest into next week, NV to NM
Unusually cold weather is expected to continue across most of the Southwest into next week from the Sierra to New Mexico, the National Weather Service said late Saturday.
Evening forecast: Low of 15 with clouds; a few quiet days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.