More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chilly, warming overnight; snow on the way
Our high of 35 will be overnight, with snow expected this afternoon into midmorning Friday.
Nation
Deadly NW heat wave prompts effort to boost air conditioning
As temperatures reached 117 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius) in Salem, Oregon, during June's unprecedented heatwave, Bryleigh O'Neil and three roommates were unable to afford or find air conditioners.
Weather
Morning forecast: Some snow this afternoon; high 35
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 10
Business
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
SpaceX's newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm.
Sports
Cold front in mountain Olympic venues tough for athletes
The snow squeaks under their skis as Olympic athletes spin their arms in a wind-milling motion and hop up and down in place to keep warm, their noses and cheeks covered in strips of colored tape as mist rises from their buff-covered faces.