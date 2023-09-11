More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chance of storms, high 72
The Twin Cities might see showers or a storm late this afternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers; high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 11
Paul Douglas
Another Cool, Quiet Week On Tap
Expect a colorful assortment of clouds today with showers sprouting north of the metro. A cool breeze behind today's clipper may keep temperatures in the 60s tomorrow, a hint of what's to come. Sunshine and a dusty breeze prevails much of this week with a slow warming trend. 80s return by the weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
End may be in sight for Phoenix's historic heat wave of 110-degree-plus weather
A historic heat wave continues to stifle Phoenix — but the end may finally be in sight for residents of Arizona's largest city.