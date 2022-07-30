More from Star Tribune
Nation
Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25
At least 25 people died — including four children — when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia, Kentucky's governor said Saturday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 88, sunny and summery
It'll be a nice summer day. Sunday will be windier, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon in the Twin Cities area.
Weather
Morning forecast: 88, sunny and warm
It'll be a nice summery day, with a chance of storms later Sunday and hotter weather on the way.
Nation
EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky
Hundreds of miles apart, but still connected by the same stubborn weather system, urban St. Louis and rural Appalachia are showing how devastating flash flooding can be when souped-up storms dump massive amounts of rain with no place to go.
Nation
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia.