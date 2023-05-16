More from Star Tribune
Early warning, preparedness likely saved thousands of lives during Cyclone Mocha
Early warnings from weather agencies and better preparedness by local governments and aid agencies likely saved thousands of lives during a powerful cyclone that slammed into Bangladesh and Myanmar over the weekend. But there are concerns about a large number of people still unaccounted for in areas where preparations were lacking.
Paul Douglas
Mild Tuesday Ahead With Smoky & Hazy Skies
Expect 80s later today with a little smoky sunshine, the result of prevailing jet stream steering winds blowing from the direction of Alberta, Canada, where multiple fires are blazing. Showers arrive Thursday; another clipper-like swipe of showers next Monday - otherwise dry weather prevails most of the next 2 weeks. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Powerful cyclone floods homes, cuts communications in western Myanmar; at least 6 dead, 700 injured
Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet) deep along western Myanmar's coast after a powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications. Six deaths were reported, but the true impact was not yet clear in one of Asia's least developed countries.