Weather
Afternoon forecast: 85, increasing clouds
There'll be plenty of sun this afternoon, with increasing clouds and a chance of severe storms later on.
Nation
No deaths in Virginia flooding that washed out homes, roads
Rains that swiftly flooded a remote corner of Southwest Virginia washed out roads, tore homes from their foundations and left people scrambling to find loved ones in areas where phone service was knocked out completely.
World
'Unimaginable': Germany, Belgium remember deadly 2021 floods
Warning that disaster prevention must be improved, Germany and Belgium on Thursday commemorated the deadly floods that hit a year ago with high-profile memorials to pay tribute to the more than 230 people who lost their lives in those countries.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny start, high 85; storms tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 14
World
China opens former air raid shelters amid heat wave
High temperatures have prompted cites in eastern China to open former air raid shelters as a relief from the heat.