Politics
Abrams: America faces multiple threats and needs Biden
She was part of a diverse group of Democratic leaders delivering keynote addresses.
Politics
Bill Clinton says Trump sees job as lobbing insults
The former president delivered a stinging attack on Donald Trump during the second night of the Republican National Convention.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 62, with growing clouds and humidity
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump calls Michelle Obama's speech 'divisive'
President Donald Trump says former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech during the first night of the virtual Democratic Convention was 'divisive.'
Nation
Postal workers union: New policies delaying mail
The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.