Weather
Afternoon forecast: 73, increasing clouds, chance of rain and thunderstorms
Expect a lot of rain over the next couple of days, with more chances ahead.
World
Late snow storm snarls traffic in Croatia, Slovenia
A late spate of wintry weather swept Croatia and Slovenia on Tuesday, causing traffic disruptions.
World
Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslides
Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia dug through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor.
Is this July? Twin Cities breaks record with 85 degrees
St. Cloud and Eau Claire also set all-time high records.