Afternoon forecast: 71, sunny to mostly sunny
It'll be just short of a record high, but we're likely to set one Wednesday. A cooler, wetter weekend is on tap.
World
Pakistan: Most flood victims back home, few remain in camps
Pakistan said Tuesday that most victims of the unprecedented floods that struck the country last summer have now returned to their homes, with only a small portion still living in makeshift camps in the worst-hit, southern Sindh province.
Weather
Morning forecast: More warm sun, high 71
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 1
Business
Cyclone, absences threaten to dull Hong Kong finance meeting
A tropical storm and absences of VIP guests have cast a shadow over a financial conference meant to help Hong Kong restore its image as a financial hub and destination for business travel.
World
Philippine leader blames deforestation for killer mudslide
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday blamed years of deforestation for a deadly mudslide that buried a mountainside community amid last week's torrential rains set off by a storm that has left more than 130 people dead across the country.