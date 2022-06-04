More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 69, mix of clouds and sun with a chance of rain
It'll be cool and a bit unsettled over the next few days, with wet weather in southern Minnesota and sunshine in the northern part of the state Saturday.
Nation
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding stands Miami vehicles
Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state.
Weather
Morning forecast: 72, mix of clouds and sun and a chance of rain
We'll see some sun, with a chance of rain later on, in the Twin Cities area, with rain in southern Minnesota and clear skies to the north.
Nation
Tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Tropical storm warnings were issued Friday for much of the Florida peninsula, Cuba and the Bahamas as a system that battered Mexico moves through the Gulf of Mexico, killing at least two in Cuba and bringing threats of heavy rain and wind for the weekend.
Evening forecast: Low of 55, with considerable clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.